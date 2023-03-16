News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United owner’s net worth compared to Liverpool and Man Utd after takeover update - gallery

A look at how Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani’s wealth compares to the rest of the Premier League owners, including Manchester United’s rumoured buyer.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United have managed to enjoy a successful time under current owner Andrea Raddrizani, but how does the Italian’s wealth compare to other Premier League owners?

The Whites could get new owners of their own this summer, with current part-owners, 49ers Enterprises, tipped to up their share to a majority, but Manchester United look to be in next in line for a takeover. The Glazers have welcomed bids for the Old Trafford club, and meetings are now taking place to assess the right candidate to buy the club.

49ers Enterprises increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44 per cent in November 2021 and are believed to have an option to complete a full takeover by January 2024.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the reported net worths of all of the Premier League clubs, including rumoured new Man United owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to see how Leeds chief Radrizzani compares.

Take a look below...

Reported net worth: £479bn

1. Newcastle United - Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media

Reported net worth: £479bn

Reported net worth: £23.2bn

2. Manchester City - Sheikh Mansour

Reported net worth: £23.2bn

Reported net worth: £13bn

3. Chelsea - Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital Group, Hansjorg Wyss & Mark Walter

Reported net worth: £13bn Photo: Clive Rose

Reported net worth: £10.65bn

4. Arsenal - Stan Kroenke

Reported net worth: £10.65bn

