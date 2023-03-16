Leicester City boss boss Brendan Rodgers feels nine teams are under threat of Premier League relegation this season with just three points between Crystal Palace in 12th and Bournemouth in 18th.

Leeds United are a point further behind the Cherries as they sit in the relegation zone with 12 games left to prevent a return to the Championship.

The Foxes have lost their last five games in all competitions, with zero points from a possible 12 in the league and an FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship out Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites welcome Leicester to Elland Road at the end of April in what appears to be a significant fixture for both sides. And Rodgers admits his side are lacking in confidence amid the relegation fight.

“We’ve got 12 games left and there’s a nine-team league now that we want to finish at the top of,” said Rodgers.

“We have to see the good moments through and if we do, we’ll pick up the points. There’s a lot of points to play for. There’s more than enough there to put us in a good position. We’ve just got to concentrate on performances.

“I really believe in the players. It’s playing at the highest level, and when they do that, we look a good team.

“We’re not at the height of our confidence. The frustration is that in the moments we switch off and we don’t get into position, we get punished. We’ve shown before we can come through difficult moments. It’s about fighting, running, and organisation. If you cut out mistakes, it gives you a chance to get results.”