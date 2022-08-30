Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in Leeds United v Everton score prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Jesse Marsch is looking forward to the opportunity to quickly put Saturday’s defeat at Brighton – the Whites’ first loss of the season – behind him with a game under the lights at Elland Road.

Leeds haven’t beaten the Toffees since Raphinha’s 79th-minute winner stole all three points for Leeds at Goodison Park in November 2020, but with Frank Lampard’s side winless in four, Marsch will be eyeing a strong result to get his side back to winning ways.

As they hunt their fourth successive home victory, the Whites could be boosted by the return of star striker Patrick Bamford, who is said to be “really close” to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Lampard is struggling with a number of injuries – chiefly England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is facing a significant lay-off for a knee injury – though Tuesday night could see the first introduction of new signing Neal Maupay.

Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in their prediction that Leeds United will run out 2-0 winners in LS11 in the midweek clash.

“Jesse Marsch said after the game against Brighton that his players were freestyling on the pitch and sort of deviated from the game plan - which is a worrying sign as a manager,” Merson writes for sportskeeda.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: TV Pundit and Former Footballer Chris Sutton looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on April 22, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"This is a big game for both teams, I fancy Leeds to return to winning ways with a 2-0 win after a disappointing loss last time around.”

"If Everton lose again and reluctantly agree to sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea, Frank Lampard and co could be in a lot of trouble this season.”

Sutton also believes that Marsch’s men have the mentality to recover from Seagull’s defeat.

"I feel Leeds will bounce back from the loss at the weekend to Brighton. They were one of my tips for relegation but they were so good when they beat Chelsea, playing with such intensity and were in the game against Brighton and I think Jesse Marsch will have them raring to bounce back,” Sutton writes for the BBC.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live with Jeff Stelling on March 19, 2012 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“As for Everton, I am just amazed they never replaced Richarlison. They were unlucky with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury and then have cobbled a team together. Neal Maupay has come in now from Brighton and they got a good point against Brentford but I think they will lose this one.”