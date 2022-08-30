Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast

Jesse Marsch’s Whites suffered their first defeat of the new campaign at the weekend in falling to a 1-0 reverse at Brighton.

But Leeds still remained in fifth place after the loss ahead of a full round of midweek games in which United host Everton on Tuesday evening.

A major Premier League change emerged in the build-up to the midweek matches as Bournemouth sacked boss Scott Parker following Saturday’s 9-0 walloping at Manchester City.

Leeds, though, are expected to continue to their good start to the new season in Tuesday night’s clash at Everton for which the Whites are hovering around the even money mark and no bigger than 6-5 to take all three points.

Frank Lampard’s visitors can be backed at just shy of 3-1 at 13-5 whereas the draw is on offer at the same price – 13-5.

The bookmakers believe Leeds will record a third win of the new campaign against the Toffees and this is where they now expect the Whites to finish based on the very latest odds for the title and thereafter relegation prices.

1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 2-5. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 7-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

3rd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 12-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.