Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford is 'really close' to a return to action, according to head coach Jesse Marsch. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch believes Patrick Bamford is ‘really close’ to a return after picking up a groin problem during the Whites’ second fixture of the season away to Southampton.

Bamford has missed the home wins over Chelsea and Barnsley, as well as last weekend’s defeat at the American Express Community Stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking following his side’s first defeat of the season, Marsch had good news on the fitness of England international Bamford.

“Patrick Bamford will be really close for that match [Everton at Elland Road], so we should have options,” Marsch said, however there were fewer positives regarding Liam Cooper who missed out once more at Brighton after playing in midweek.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He picked up a little something in his calf and so we just again decided to be a little bit safe,” the head coach said at the weekend.

The captain will be subject to a late fitness test to determine his availability.

In addition, Marsch could reshuffle his starting XI after the unchanged side that fell to defeat at Brighton struggled to create clear-cut chances, as well as due to the quick turnaround between games.

The American called upon Luis Sinisterra and Mateusz Klich from the bench just before the hour mark at the Amex Stadium and was asked whether both are in condition to start at Elland Road versus the Toffees.

"I think that we think both are in good form. I thought both played very well against Barnsley. Klichy’s clearly 100% fit and I think that Luis is getting more and more fit. So I think that both will be candidates for the starting XI.

"And then we'll just try to evaluate physically where guys are at so that we will see who's ready to repeat-and-go - it's a good thing that we didn't push too many guys midweek,” he finished.

Leeds host Everton at Elland Road on Tuesday night, looking to earn ten points from their opening five Premier League matches.