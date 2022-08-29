Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Mason Holgate suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford and Toffees boss Lampard suspects that the 25-year-old is facing a number of weeks out.

Lampard was already without fellow centre-backs Yerry Mina (ankle ligaments) and Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula), presenting something of a selection conundrum in defence.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Andros Townsend (ACL) are also all still out for the Toffees.

FRESH INJURY BLOW: For Everton boss Frank Lampard.

Lampard, though, will be boosted by the availability of new £15m striker signing Neal Maupay who joined the club from Brighton on Friday but was unable to feature in Saturday's clash against the Bees.

Maupay trained at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on both Saturday and Sunday and is now in line to make his Toffees debut against the Whites.

Speaking at Saturday evening's pre-match press conference and as quoted by evertonfc.com, Lampard said: "Neal trained [on Saturday] at the training ground and we will all be in [on Sunday], so he'll be able to train with some players who didn't get lots of minutes against Brentford.

"We'll see where he is but he'll be involved in the squad I'm pretty sure."

Providing an update on the injury to Holgate, Lampard explained: “Mason opened up his knee and felt some pain so we're going to scan it in the next day or so.

"The feeling is it'll be weeks, as a maximum, we hope.

“It may take him out of the next couple of games, for sure, but I don't want to jump the gun too much on that.

"Hopefully it's not a really bad injury but we'll scan it in two days' time.

"You want stability and I think the boys at the back have been playing well, I have to say.

"As much as it's difficult in the squad, you need cover and you need to be stable.

"The ones who aren't playing don't like not playing and the ones that are playing hopefully give you stability.

"So in the moments when Mason comes out and Keano (Michael Keane) comes on... We've got also Seamus (Coleman) there, Ruben (Vinagre) that can play left-wing back and Myko (Vitaliy Mykolenko) who can play left centre-back.

"There are different solutions to the problem but it's a shame because I think Mason was doing well.

"We know going to Leeds and Liverpool coming to us in the next two games we're coming up against very mobile teams and Mason has been doing well against that sort of opposition since I've been here.