Leeds United are closing in on their relegation six-pointer with Southampton, and there is great news.

It will be interesting to see how Gracia gets on in his first game in charge, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Bamford message

Pundit Tim Sherwood has taken aim at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, telling the striker to keep quiet amid recent criticism of his team’s performances. Bamford has complained about the service he has received up top, and that has not gone down well with many.

“The same old thing, they need more goals. Bamford needs to keep his mouth shut and stop talking and start winning football matches for the team,” Sherwood said on Premier League Productions.

“Going back to Bamford, he had a lot to say about Jesse Marsch, he needs to play for the shirt. He needs to not worry about who is in charge and he needs to work on his performances.”

Sponsorship concern

Leeds are said to be concerned about their current shirt sponsorship deal with SBOTOP.

According to Football Insider, there is a £6million agreement between the Whites and the gambling company, but that agreement would be slashed if Leeds were relegated to the Championship. That’s just one of the major economic blows involved with slipping out of the Premier League.