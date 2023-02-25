Second-bottom Leeds announced at 12.30pm on Friday lunchtime that new head coach Gracia’s visa had been confirmed, paving the way for the 52-year-old former Watford boss to take his place in the home dugout for today’s enormous showdown against the bottom-placed Saints. Just 15 minutes after the work permit news had been revealed, Gracia then found himself facing his first set of questions from the media for the club’s pre-Southampton press conference at Thorp Arch.

Just one point separates the Whites and Saints at the foot of the division with 15 games left of the current campaign. The two sides will lock horns at Elland Road this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off and we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and reaction from Elland Road.

In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI.

Leeds host Southampton in a huge game at Elland Road today (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United team news

New Whites boss Gracia kept his first team news update brief at Friday’s pre-match press conference, admitting only that Leeds had players out injured, some for a long time. The Whites had seven men missing for last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Everton in which Max Wober was taken off at the interval following a heavy landing during the first half. Caretaker boss Michael Skubala revealed afterwards that he suspected Wober had popped his shoulder.

Leeds were already without Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca, Pascal Struijk, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and youngster Archie Gray whilst club captain Liam Cooper was not deemed ready to replace the injured Wober upon the skipper’s return to the bench after a recent knock.

Roca and Struijk were in contention to feature at Everton last weekend but neither made the matchday squad. Roca is another player who recently suffered a knock whilst Skubala revealed that Struijk felt “fogginess” in training ahead of the Goodison Park visit having returned from concussion suffered in the 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Rodrigo is still recovering from ankle surgery whilst Forshaw is yet to return since an injection into his hip. Dallas, who fractured his femur against Manchester City late last season, continues to work his way back following subsequent surgeries whilst youngster Gray has also still been out.