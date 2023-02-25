Leeds United defender reveals tactic to stop Southampton’s not-so-secret weapon
Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been speaking ahead of the team’s relegation six-pointer against Southampton this weekend
The Spaniard hopes Leeds can avoid fouls ‘close to the box’ in order to avoid a repeat of last season’s fixture at Elland Road in which James Ward-Prowse converted a free-kick from range.
Southampton’s skipper is a world-renowned specialist from dead-ball situations and is one converted free-kick short of equalling David Beckham’s Premier League record.
Ward-Prowse is also expected to equal club legend Jason Dodd’s Premier League appearance record this afternoon, marking his 329th top flight appearance for the Saints at Elland Road.
Firpo, though, aims to stop the free-kick expert along with his Leeds teammates as the Whites search for just their fifth league win of the campaign.
“We don't need to make fouls close to the box, but it's something you cannot control, the guy has unbelievable feet and it is what it is.
“Last season, he scored against us, a free-kick as well. We will try to not make fouls close to the box but obviously we need to control the game in every moment and go for the win,” the defender said.
Leeds are without a win in the Premier League since Bonfire Night and slipped into the bottom three with defeat at Goodison Park last weekend. Taking three points from a relegation rival such as Southampton will certainly boost Elland Road’s hopes of remaining a top flight ground next season.