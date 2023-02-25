The two sides come into today’s fixture separated by one point and one place in the Premier League table. Leeds sit 19th with just four league wins all season, whilst Southampton are one place below in 20th and have registered five victories, but have been defeated on 15 occasions.

Interim boss Ruben Selles was appointed to the Saints’ dugout on a permanent basis yesterday after guiding the south coast club to an improbable win over Chelsea last weekend.

However, the Spaniard’s team selection this afternoon is unlikely to feature four first-team players, at least from the start, after all were named in the club’s B-team line-up against Leeds’ Under-21s last night.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Joe Aribo of Southampton in action during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, January signing James Bree, as well as summer additions Samuel Edozie and Joe Aribo all started for Southampton B, as well as up-and-coming youngster Dominic Ballard.

Dave Horseman led the B side at the Saints’ Staplewood training ground at 7 o’clock yesterday evening, watching his side lose 2-1 and relinquish their grip on top spot as goals from Mateo Joseph and Jeremiah Mullen secured a statement win.

Leeds included Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Joseph in their 21s line-up despite the trio appearing fleetingly on senior matchdays this season, occasionally in the starting XI, but mainly on the substitutes’ bench.