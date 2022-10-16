Pascal Struijk makes Leeds United ‘contract revelation’ after positive start

Pascal Struijk has revealed that he would like to extend his stay at Leeds United after an impressive start to the campaign. The defender has started all nine of the Whites’ Premier League matches so far.

Struijk joined United from Ajax in 2018 but spent most of his time with the under-23 side, before becoming a regular under Marcelo Bielsa following promotion to the top flight. The 23-year-old has spent recent weeks filling in for Junior Firpo at left-back and has impressed - most recently scoring the opener against Crystal Palace.

He has now made his feelings clear about the club that handed him his chance in the Premier League. Speaking to Voetbalzone, Struijk said: “At least for now I’m really enjoying myself at Leeds and it would be nice if they were willing to extend my contract. I feel good here and I focus on Leeds.

“Leeds itself is a nice city. If you’ve just come here, it’s different if you’re used to Rotterdam or Amsterdam, because it’s an industrial city, but the longer you stay there, the more you love the city and people.”