Leeds United given huge Leicester City boost with Foxes star banned for Whites clash

The struggling Foxes were held to a goalless draw by visiting Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunch time kick-off, a result which left Brenden Rodgers’ side in the division’s drop zone. In one final attack, Jamie Vardy attempted to pull the back for James Maddison who went tumbling to the ground under pressure but the Foxes star was booked for simulation. The caution was Maddison’s fifth booking of the season and the midfield ace will now be suspended for Thursday night’s game against Leeds.