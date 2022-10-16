The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram page to show a bet of CA$833,333.85 Canadian dollars or £537,000 on a double of Arsenal winning at Elland Road and Barcelona beating Real Madrid in Sunday afternoon’s El Clasico in La Liga.

Drake accompanied a picture of the Bitcoin betting slip with ‘Stake’ along with the words “this morning should be fun” and his post attracted nearly half a million likes. Leeds are as big as 9-2 to beat league leaders Arsenal who are no bigger than 4-7 with most firms.

The bet shown by Drake stands to win CA$3,900,002 or around £2.5m. A Barcelona outfit which features former Whites star Raphinha are not even favourites to beat Real Madrid who are 11-8. Barca are just short of the 2-1 mark.