Leeds United are set to return to Elland Road this weekend following their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out. The Whites will host Arsenal in the Premier League as they look to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Jesse Marsch’s side haven’t lost at Elland Road since their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea back in May, however the Gunners will be desperate to remain top of the table with a win on the road.

A win for Leeds could see them return to the top half of the table, while defeat could leave them level on points with the relegation zone. A run of 12 matches without a victory against Arsenal will leave the visitors brimming with confidence.

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UNITED ACE YET TO ENTER CONTRACT TALKS

Leeds United are yet to enter contract negotiations with Robin Koch despite the defender having less than two years left on his deal. The Whites will look to extend his contract 'when the time is right'. (The Athletic)

NEWCASTLE PREPARE BUMPER £60M CONTRACT OFFER

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to fork out £60 million (£200 p/w) to keep Bruno Guimaraes at the club for a further two years. The Brazilian is currently contracted with the Magpies until 2026. (Football Insider)

LIVERPOOL EYE SWOOP FOR MAN UTD TARGET

Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January after Manchester United failured to secure his signature. It is thought that the Dutchman is unhappy with his game time in Spain. (Mirror)

BRENTFORD AND SPURS TO BATTLE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP STAR

Brentford have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin. Spurs have a £6m buy-back clause in his contract after selling the 20-year-old last summer. (Sunderland Echo)

DAVID DE GEA MAKES MAN UTD REVELATION

David de Gea has revealed he would like to stay at Manchester United beyond his contract and wants to 'help the young people' and 'try to win trophies'. The Spaniard's current deal ends next summer but the Red Devils have the option of an extra 12 months. (Mail Online)

WOLVES ACE OFFERED TO BARCELONA

Ruben Neves' agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered the midfielder to Barcelona. Arsenal are also considering a move for the 25-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo)

WEST HAM SUFFER CONTRACT BLOW

West Ham have suffered a blow in their pursuit to keep hold of Declan Rice, with the midfielder set to reject any new contract offer in favour of moving to a Champions League club. The Irons are said to have already offered Rice a deal worth £200,000-a-week. (Football Insider)

CHELSEA BOSS EYES REUNION WITH FORWARD

Graham Potter is reportedly interested in bringing Leandro Trossard to Chelsea in January. The 27-year-old has previously hinted that he would like to join the Blues but only if he wasn't sitting on the bench. (Mirror)

CRYSTAL PALACE JOIN RACE FOR SCOTTISH WONDERKID