It may only be the first full week of July but clubs across English football have already been busy completing some major pieces of transfer business.

Leeds United are yet to get their summer transfer window activity started as the Yorkshire club have still to officially appoint a new head coach. However, there are several current first team stars who are being linked with moves away from Elland Road and one is now reportedly ‘over the final hurdle’ in terms of completing a transfer exit.

Elsewhere, a former Leeds United favourite is being linked with a loan move to Newcastle United just one season after completing a big money move away from the Whites. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, July 3:

‘Over the final hurdle’ - Leeds United star close to official exit

Reports coming out of the Spanish press claim that midfielder Marc Roca is ‘over the final hurdle’ towards his transfer exit from Leeds United. The former Bayern Munich man is expected to complete a move to Real Betis during the current window.

The 26-year old has reportedly returned to pre-season training with United but is working separately from the rest of the first team squad as he awaits the final ‘loose ends’ of transfer being tied up. It is reported in no uncertain terms that Roca ‘will be a Real Betis player next season.’

Newcastle United eye loan move for former Leeds United favourite

The Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle United are looking into the possible loan signing of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips this summer. The midfielder signed for the Premier League champions from Leeds last summer in a high profiled deal potentially worth upwards of £45 million.

