Patrick Vieira has been appointed manager of Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg on a three-year deal just weeks after emerging as one of the contenders for the Leeds United job.

The former Arsenal midfielder was sacked by Crystal Palace in March and was reported to be a contender for the vacancy at Elland Road after Sam Allardyce’s short-term deal was not renewed.

Daniel Farke is expected to be named United’s next manager after an exhaustive process, with the club waiting on the EFL to approve the 49ers Enterprises’ takeover before his appointment is confirmed.

After missing out on the Leeds position, Vieria has now found himself back in management in his home nation. Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season, ending the campaign five points above the relegation places.

“I am particularly happy to join Racing,” said Vieira.

“I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervour it arouses, the importance it has for its region, which is a place of football and passion.”

Vieira continued: “The rebuilding of the club in recent years, under the direction of Marc Keller (Strasbourg president), is an example to be admired.

“Working with him is a real pleasure for me. Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting as a coach to be able to build something while relying on the values that have defined the strength of the club.”

Chelsea’s owners recently agreed a deal to purchase a majority stake in Strasbourg, with reports Todd Boehly paid £65m for a stake close to 100 per cent.

Vieira began his coaching career in the Manchester City academy following his retirement from playing. He then managed New York City before taking charge of Ligue 1 side Nice.