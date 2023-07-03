It’s another news week and Leeds United supporters appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of a new head coach appointment.

The summer transfer window has been open for weeks but the Whites are yet to conduct any first team business which isn’t expected until a new boss is confirmed. However, there are still several reports linking players with moves away from Elland Road after last season’s relegation and one star is now being tipped to join a side who will be competing in the UEFA Champions League last season after a Premier League side reportedly rejected the opportunity to bring him in.

Elsewhere, the club have released a statement officially announcing a new sponsorship deal. Here are the Leeds United morning news headlines on Monday, July 3:

Leeds United star tipped to join Champions League side after Premier League snub

Per a report from The Mirror, Fulham have rejected the chance to bring Brenden Aaronson back to the Premier League after the midfielder was relegated with Leeds United. The 22-year old is widely reported to have a relegation release clause in his Whites contract and is expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

Instead, a move to German side Union Berlin looks like it could be an option for the USMNT international. The Bundesliga side qualified for the UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth in the German top flight last season so will have significant pulling power and financial muscle in the season’s summer transfer window.

Leeds United announce new sponsorship deal

Leeds United have announced a new partnership with Unibet which will see the brand become the club’s new official training wear partner from the beginning of the 2023/24 season. The gambling firm’s branding will feature on the men’s first team and women’s team training wear, along with the men’s first team coaching staff.

