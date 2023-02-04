Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they face potential relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Whites head to the City Ground just a point above the drop zone, while Forest are only three points better off themselves, and they have played a game more at this stage. The clash is set up to be an important one for both sides as they look to pull away from the drop zone, and Leeds will not be helped by a number of injury issues.

“Obviously we made the announcement on Rodri yesterday,” Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said in his pre-match press conference. “Unfortunately he picked up an injury at the end of the match and it will keep him for out for probably six to eight weeks.

“With Adam, we’re building him up but he’s not quite ready yet. Stuart is making progress and Archie is almost back in training so we’re making really good progress. And Sonny Perkins picked up an injury so he won’t be ready.”

Asked about Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville, Marsch added: “They were all back in training this week and they are ready.” Elsewhere, new signing West McKennie has been confirmed as available for selection.