Quadruple Leeds United boost but new forward injury in Whites team news for Nottingham Forest

Marsch was without eight Whites players for last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Accrington Stanley which Tyler Adams, Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville all missed in addition to longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and youngster Archie Gray. Willy Gnonto was also suspended for the fixture in which Rodrigo then suffered bone and ligament damage to his ankle which has led to the forward facing two months out. But Adams, Cooper, Struijk and Summerville all returned to training this week to give Marsch a quadruple boost for Sunday’s clash at the City Ground.

Robin Koch is suspended for Sunday’s fixture having amassed five bookings but new signing Weston McKennie is in line to make his Whites debut. Providing his team news at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Marsch said: “Obviously we made the announcement on Rodri yesterday. Unfortunately he picked up an injury at the end of the match and it will keep him for out for probably six to eight weeks. With Adam, we're building him up but he’s not quite ready yet. Stuart is making progress and Archie is almost back in training so we're making really good progress. And Sonny Perkins picked up an injury so he won’t be ready.”