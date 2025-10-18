Nottingham Forest sacked Ange Postecoglou after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a new manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou, and there’s a shock name in the mix.

Postecoglou only took the job at the City Ground in September following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, quickly taking back to the dugout after winning the Europa League last season with Tottenham but finishing 17th in the Premier League.

But the Australian endured a miserable record with the Tricky Trees, whose record in his tenure extended to six defeats and two draws from eight matches across all competitions following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Forest now sit 18th in the Premier League table, with just five points and one win on the board from eight matches. That leaves them three points behind Leeds United, who are 15th following their 2-0 defeat away at Burnley on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest search for new manager

Sean Dyche has emerged as the big favourite to become the next Forest manager, with the ex-Burnley and Everton boss the subject of widespread reports linking him with the vacant position.

Dyche would bring plenty of pedigree to the role, having established Burnley as a steady Premier League force and even once guiding the Clarets to the Europa League. He also maintained Everton’s Premier League status despite limited spending and points deductions.

However, the former Millwall and Watford defender isn’t the only name in the frame.

Roberto Mancini shock candidate for Nottingham Forest

According to The Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Roberto Mancini is a ‘realistic contender’ to succeed Postecoglou.

Who has Roberto Mancini managed previously and what did he win?

Fiorentina (Feb 2001-Jan 2002): 1x Coppa Italia

1x Coppa Italia Lazio (May 2002-June 2004): 1x Coppa Italia

1x Coppa Italia Inter Milan (July 2004-May 2008): 3x Serie A, 2x Coppa Italia, 2x Supercoppa Italiana

3x Serie A, 2x Coppa Italia, 2x Supercoppa Italiana Man City (December 2009-May 2013): 1x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 1x Community Shield

1x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 1x Community Shield Galatasaray (September 2013-June 2014): 1x Turkish Cup

1x Turkish Cup Inter Milan (November 2014-August 2016)

Zenit (June 2017-May 2018)

Italy (May 2018-August 2023): 1x European Championship

1x European Championship Saudi Arabia (August 2023-October 2024)

Mancini has been out of work since leaving the Saudi Arabia role in October 2024, but has enjoyed some considerable recent successes, including winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

Of course, Mancini is best-known in England for his time in charge of Manchester City, famously guiding them to the 2010/11 FA Cup, 2011/12 Premier League and 2012 Community Shield.

Reports say that contact has already been made with the 60-year-old, but nothing has yet been agreed with him, Dyche, or any other possible candidate.

Forest’s next match is at home to Portuguese giants FC Porto on Thursday in the Europa League, and it’s not yet clear if they will have a new manager in place for that encounter.