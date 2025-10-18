Leeds United failed to score for a third consecutive game against the Clarets.

Scott Parker praised Burnley's 'nous' as they held off Leeds United pressure to secure a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The Clarets narrowed the gap between themselves and their visitors to one point thanks to goals in each half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna. Leeds' defending was suspect for the first and they gave the ball away prior to the second, which was a stunning long-range strike. At the other end Daniel Farke's side missed big chances including a one-v-one for Brenden Aaronson and a back post opportunity for Jayden Bogle.

"Pleased fundamentally with the result," said Parker at full-time. "The objective was firstly to get the three points. My general feeling overall was we showed our quality in the first half, we had to have an organisation about us. The fine margins of what we do, you're relying on bits of individual brilliance. Kyle Walker's cross, the execution of the header, those are the fine margins.

“The second goal epitomises that as well. I'd like to say we train that but it's bits of quality that gives us a bit of air at 2-0 because pressure is coming a little bit. At the end of the game when you need to go to places that - I've been critical over the last few weeks about having nous about us. You're relying on men, you need to go off script, dig, see the game out and I see a team there that was every bit of that so it pleases me."

Leeds have managed to take points having come from behind twice before this season but once Burnley went ahead at Turf Moor there was a growing inevitability about the hosts. It was the third time they have shut out Farke's men in three encounters.

Scott Parker on first goal importance vs Leeds United

"You always want to get in front," said Parker. "I thought we set about it early, had some real good bits and managed to get our noses in front. We have to weather certain things, it's the Premier League. The second goal comes at a brilliant time for us.

“We were in reserve back end of the game, you just need to go to places where there's no tactics, you need to go to places that get you through it. When you need to go to them places my team has shown they can in the last 14 months."

Burnley's promotion was built on a rock-solid defence last season, conceding just 16 goals in the entire 46-game Championship campaign as they finished level on 100 points with Leeds but behind them on goal difference. Parker already sees similarities between that Clarets team and this one.

"This is a really new team, a new backline," he said. "I see traits in this team that I saw last year. At 1-0 we looked pretty solid, at 2-0 we looked pretty solid. We protect our goal like our life depended on it, that's a habit really. We did that really well."