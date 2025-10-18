Leeds United endured one of their worst performances of the season with a 2-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday.
Daniel Farke’s side fell behind to an early goal once again at Turf Moor, this time through Lesley Ugochukwu who was completely unmarked to head home Kyle Walker’s cross on 18 minutes. Despite dominating possession, the Whites struggled to create but certainly should have been level when Jack Harrison fed Brenden Aaronson, whose shot was saved onto the post by Martin Dubravka.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
And despite being largely in control as the second-half went on, Leeds were 2-0 down on 68 minutes when Burnley substitute Loum Tchaouna rifled home from 25 yards, eventually punishing Pascal Struijk’s misplaced pass. Despite a raft of attacking changes, Farke couldn’t change the tide and defeat leaves his side 15th.
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Turf Moor to watch it all unfold. Below are his Leeds United player ratings...