YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Turf Moor on Saturday and here are his Leeds United player ratings.

Leeds United endured one of their worst performances of the season with a 2-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side fell behind to an early goal once again at Turf Moor, this time through Lesley Ugochukwu who was completely unmarked to head home Kyle Walker’s cross on 18 minutes. Despite dominating possession, the Whites struggled to create but certainly should have been level when Jack Harrison fed Brenden Aaronson, whose shot was saved onto the post by Martin Dubravka.

And despite being largely in control as the second-half went on, Leeds were 2-0 down on 68 minutes when Burnley substitute Loum Tchaouna rifled home from 25 yards, eventually punishing Pascal Struijk’s misplaced pass. Despite a raft of attacking changes, Farke couldn’t change the tide and defeat leaves his side 15th.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Turf Moor to watch it all unfold. Below are his Leeds United player ratings...

5 - Passed the ball straight out of play to gift Burnley the throw for the first goal. Beaten from a long way out for the second, albeit with a screamer.

5 - Passed the ball straight out of play to gift Burnley the throw for the first goal. Beaten from a long way out for the second, albeit with a screamer. | AFP via Getty Images

5 - Wasn't close to his standards. Struggled to make an impact in the first half. Wasted a big chance in the second half.

5 - Wasn't close to his standards. Struggled to make an impact in the first half. Wasted a big chance in the second half. | Getty Images

7 - Defended well, won headers. Wasn't at fault for either goal.

7 - Defended well, won headers. Wasn't at fault for either goal. | Getty Images

5 - Gave the ball away needlessly in the build up to the second goal. Got on the ball and got forward but couldn't contribute much offensively.

5 - Gave the ball away needlessly in the build up to the second goal. Got on the ball and got forward but couldn't contribute much offensively. | AFP via Getty Images

8 - The only bright spark in possession. Took on and beat Anthony a number of times, got crosses in, drove Leeds forward.

8 - The only bright spark in possession. Took on and beat Anthony a number of times, got crosses in, drove Leeds forward. | AFP via Getty Images

6 - Didn't do much wrong just couldn't give Leeds what they needed in possession. Kept trying to move the ball and push Leeds forward.

6 - Didn't do much wrong just couldn't give Leeds what they needed in possession. Kept trying to move the ball and push Leeds forward. | Getty Images

