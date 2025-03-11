Leeds United will expect a few squad members to jet off on international duty this month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been left out of the U.S. Men’s National Team squad for their upcoming March international fixtures.

Aaronson was widely expected to join up with his international teammates later this month, with the USMNT scheduled to reconvene from March 16. That date kicks off a two-week break from domestic football, with Leeds facing QPR the day before and returning against Swansea City on March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed his 23-man squad on Tuesday, with the USMNT set to challenge for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League title. They face Panama, coached by former Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen, in the semi-final on Thursday, March 20 at 11pm UK time.

Aaronson left out of USMNT squad

The winner of that meeting will face one of Mexico or Canada in the final on March 23, the latter of whom are also coached by a former Whites manager and compatriot of Aaronson, Jesse Marsch. Former Leeds players Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have been named in the squad.

“This is a massive opportunity to win a trophy and that is our clear objective,” USMNT head coach Pochettino said. “We must continue to show our quality, our bravery and our commitment to each other. We have an important moment to represent our country and our supporters, and we are very excited for this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been no suggestion of any injury picked up by Aaronson, who appeared to come through Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth unscathed. Whites boss Daniel Farke virtually confirmed as much in his pre-Millwall press conference on Monday, insisting there were no new fitness concerns.

“There were one or two knocks and a few bruises but nothing I'm majorly concerned about,” he said. “I hope to have at least the same amount of players available as for the last games. It will be more or less the same squad."

Other Leeds internationals

While Aaronson may not be injured, the 24-year-old has played an incredible amount of football this season. Only two outfielders - Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon - have more league minutes than the American who has started every Championship game since August’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds teammate Junior Firpo has been called up to represent the Dominican Republic for two friendlies against Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, the likes of Dan James, Joe Rodon and Karl Darlow are expected to receive call ups for Wales, who have World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia to look forward to.

Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev also also regulars at interntional level. None of their respective nations have confirmed squad lists at present.