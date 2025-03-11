Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has suggested the Whites squad are relishing going toe-to-toe with Sheffield United and Burnley.

Only two of the three title-challenging Championship sides can go up to the Premier League automatically this season with a mere two points separating the league leaders from Elland Road and Burnley in third.

Leeds recorded important victories over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United recently but have faltered in their two most recent outings at home to West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Ten games remain between now and the end of the regular season with the dreaded Championship play-offs a promotion avenue Leeds seek to avoid after last year's final defeat at Wembley.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Wales international Ampadu has discussed the run-in having previously reiterated the squad are focused on taking things game-by-game.

"It's the run-in. There's three top teams at the minute that are all fighting for the same thing. Four [teams fighting], if you want to include Sunderland as well. But for us, we've got full confidence in what we can achieve.

"We're fighting to be at the top of the league. I don't know who wouldn't enjoy that. It'd be silly not to. And whilst we're in it, we're going to try and enjoy every moment of it," Ampadu said.

Leeds boast a goal difference advantage over their nearest promotion rivals which could prove crucial come the end of the season but as the three title favourites enter 2024/25's home straight, there isn't a great deal to separate them.

Ampadu is out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury which was initially thought to require surgery but Leeds have elected to follow a more conservative course of action that will not see the skipper go under the knife. Whether he is able to play a part before the end of the season on May 3 remains to be seen but the hope at Thorp Arch is Ampadu's campaign is not yet done.