Daniel Farke's pre-Millwall press conference every word on Leeds United team news, Ilia Gruev praise, Largie Ramazani task, Alex Neil warning, Sam Chambers and Harry Gray development
Leeds could be looking at the major change of sitting third in the table by the time Wednesday night’s 7.45pm kick-off against the Lions comes around, such is their slender new advantage at the top of the table. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth left Farke’s Whites only above second-placed Sheffield United on goal difference with just two points back to third-placed Burnley. Both the Blades and Clarets play on Tuesday night and both are at home, Chris Wilder’s Blades taking on Bristol City at Bramall Lane and Scott Parker’s Clarets facing West Brom at Turf Moor. Yet Leeds United’s automatic promotion and even title destiny remains in their own hands ahead of the huge midweek visit of Millwall ahead of which Farke is facing the press today. The Whites boss is holding his pre-match press conference at 4pm from Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here.
Leeds United v Millwall: Daniel Farke press conference recap
For Daniel Farke’s pre-Millwall press conference from Thorp Arch, all the news to follow here.
All set
For Whites boss Daniel Farke. 4pm presser. Ampadu and Wober the only injuries that we know about. Bamford part integrated back into team training last week but “a while” before he is match ready. We’ll also see what Farke has to say about a first defeat in 18 games at Pompey now that the dust has settled and maybe the prospect of being third by the time Wednesday’s visit of Millwall comes around. Updates to come here.
Here we go
Daniel takes his seat.
Action after a defeat - what do you do?
"First of all to deal with the disappointment, everyone is of course, after a loss, disappointed. In the first minutes, first couple of hours, no one wants to hear about any thoughts about football or whatever so it's more like you have to leave the players a little bit alone. Then it's more like, myself and the coaching staff obviously, especially in the evening, we analyze the game again, watch the game again, watch the scenes again and then the next morning, you speak in a pretty calm and objected way about the game, what went wrong, what were the positives, what do we have to improve and how we judge the situation. You show some scenes what we can improve in a quite normal way also to send some messages but what's also important for the upcoming days. And of course, after a win, you do this always in a pretty good mood, and then after after loss, you're always a bit more disappointed, but the work that you do stays more or less the same in order to have this post match analysis then ready for the players and then obviously, good training sessions for the players who didn't have that many minutes. Good recovery session for the players who were involved yesterday and then after that also like preparing for Millwall and it starts again."
Playing quickly again now - good to have a quick turnaround and quick chance to bounce back?
“Yes I agree. I'm not too concerned about this quick turnaround because we will have three proper nights in between. The advantage of the early kick-off is you have more hours to recover and the night sleep was not disturbed. We will be 100 per cent ready for the game on Wednesday. Millwall have one more day to recover, that's always a little disadvantage but we're not searching for excuses, we want to be ready to go again and if possible to get the winning feeling back in the dressing room."
“There were one or two knocks and a few bruises but nothing I'm majorly concerned about. I hope to have at least the same amount of players available as for the last games. It will be more or less the same squad."
On some of the performances on Sunday - like Tanaka - do we underestimate what a great job players like him have done so far?
"Yes,of course, it's also what I mentioned straight away after the game. Of course, I was a bit disappointed that we were perhaps not that effective like we normally are and in both boxes. In general, if you have a look for example on a normal day, I would say Joel Piroe goes home with two goals under his belt and if the referee is spot on and gives a penalty, he has always scored each and every penalty for us and it would have been three. But what can I say, the same with Junior Firpo, normally one against one against the goalkeeper he scores in such a situation or the chance against the crossbar. But they've done so so well in the last weeks, and they were also highly motivated to bring the ball over the line. They were the most disappointed players in the situations and then it's not like to accuse. It's more or less the same when you have a player like Ao Tanaka or when I speak about my whole midfield after the injury of Ethan Ampadu.We have three players more or less for the midfield positions available. One is Ao Tanaka who's playing his first season in English football, his first season when there are 46 games, and he's outstanding for us. And of course, he wanted to be also outstanding yesterday. He didn't have this best day? Yes, a few losses of the ball and could have been a little more switched on defence wise, but then no problem. If it doesn't work and it's not his day then after 60 minutes or 65 minutes you substitute him and bring a different player on and it's not to be criticising too much for one performance when he's not at his best. The same with Ilia Gruev or Joe Rothwell sometimes. We must not forget Joe Rothwell for two years he has hardly played a game right so he can't be always outstanding, especially not when we have a week when we have three games within six days. Of course, we mix it a bit up in midfield. Ilia Gruev, since he came into our line up more or less in January '24 I would say, probably until his big injury, he was our most consistent player. He was outstanding for us, defensive-wise offensive- wise, controlled our game. Then he sacrificed his body. I think it was away at Norwich. Got a tackle against him. He was out for everyone said more than four months. He worked so hard and his socks off in his rehab more or less three and a half months in order to come back as quick as possible. Everyone was moaning when he was out about our away form, we don't win away games anymore. Ilia Gruev, after being out for three and a half months, we brought him back, Burnley, away, clean sheet. Watford away, clean sheet, win, Coventry away, clean sheet, win. Yes, right now, after all his rhythm is a bit away after he was out, after he was back, after being out for three and a half months, he had one or two poorer performances in the starting lineup away at Sheffield and against Sunderland, but we still managed to win both games when he was in the starting line up and everyone is like complaining a little bit about him. I don't like to complain about performance of players who have done so so well for us for such a long period of time and I think this is also important in this moment. Of course, I was a bit disappointed yesterday, or Ilia was disappointed after his performance against Sunderland or Sheffield United. Yesterday he was way better by the way, I think our best midfielder yesterday on the pitch. Or Joe Rothwell perhaps, the last home game was not perfect anyhow but it's more like in these moments, come on, we stick to them and we believe in them and give them some praise and a hug and we need them. And it's also important during this period not to be overly critical. We have fantastic players. It's important that we get behind them, and to make sure, come on, they're also mentally ready to go again, to defend the shirt again and I'm pretty sure on Wednesday, whoever I will pick will bring a really good performance and make sure that we go back also to like to a successful feeling in the dressing room."
On Chambers new deal, and on Harry Gray
"Perfect day for Sam, also his birthday and great news. I like him a lot, we believe in this player. The new contract is not a gift, we believe in him, that he can play a major role for us in the future. Developing our own players is a cornerstone of our beliefs. It's important, it's not like we can always spend money and buy players. The player with the badge, if he comes through the ranks it's a big identification. It's perfect news for him and his family and perfect news for us. With Harry, like always you know before a player really makes his first step into the spotlight I'm always careful not to speak about his strengths and praise him too much. He's with us and trains well, develops well and got match experience with the 21s, is doing really well, his rehab is done and has been back in team training for several weeks. We'll look carefully after him. We won't rush it too much. We're happy we have him. He's a player in the category of Sam Chambers who can play an important part in our future."
On Millwall - you know Alex Neil, expecting any surprises?
“You never know but in general, I spoke quite highly about him and I know he is a very very experienced manager and knows the Championship inside out. His handwriting is always obvious to see. His sides are always there, very competitive and with his handwriting. It's difficult to beat them, and they always show resilience and they go for it. They are brave, also, especially also in away games when they can use a bit more like the position against the ball, and then to develop their game out of these situations. A dangerous side, especially also in away games, they have a really, really decent away record and they've proved this more or less also in the last away game so we have to be back at our best, we need to create at least as many shots as we did away at Portsmouth. We just need to find our goalscoring boots in this game and then hopefully when we should get a penalty there is also a penalty reward in this game. We will see. We definitely have to be at our best, it's difficult to be successful against Alex Neil's Millwall side and for that we have to stay pretty, pretty focused.
Would you consider resting Bogle so he doesn't get a tenth yellow card and a ban?
"We have not done the same with Joe Rodon and he came through. If we save him right now he has already missed one game. It would make no sense for us. He's a top player for us, a very important player. We can always speak about tactical reasons or because of the load of three games in six days but he came through the last game against Josh Murphy without a yellow card and I rested him in the last 20 minutes because we normally need his drive going forward and attacking. The last Millwall game in the (FA) Cup we played without him and struggled a bit to create enough chances so it's always good to have a fully-fit Jayden Bogle who is on it because he can deliver assists and goals.”
How close is Largie Ramazani to challenging Manor Solomon for that left wing spot?
"I believe in all my players and it's important also when they come in, it's important also that they use these moments, especially when you get I think it was 30 minutes on the pitch. Then you try to impress in many situations, it's important that you are on it and also show lots of workload, this is also the way you fight your way back into the game and I don't want to judge too much his last in public people and be overly pretty critical of players who come in because then also they are sometimes not in their full rhythm. It's also, of course, a bit difficult once you've played four or five games in a row, then it's easier to make an impact in comparison to when you come in then you have to make an impact just within 30 minutes. But this is professional football, this is what you have to do, and then you have to impress with your workload, with keeping the ball, by making things happen. Just judged by the outcome anyhow, we didn't score a goal, we didn't assist, it's not like after our substitutions our offensive game was much improved. You could be critical. I'm not, anyhow, because I back all my players, and also all the players from the bench because I know how it is also to make an impact. But this is more like the only solution once you come in, use your 20, 25, 30 minutes in order to impress."
How important will the fans be?
"All the games are big, like we always speak about. 46 games. But our home games are also crucial and one of my cornerstones once I signed a contract was to make Elland Road a fortress and I think we did in the last season but also this season. This is always the basement for success and we need our supporters, the best supporters in this league, the best supporters in this country. And why should everyone not be excited? We have earned 150 - no sorry I'm not allowed to speak about the numbers anyhow - but a lot of money in the last summer, we had to deal with the sale of some of our most important players and right now we are there after 36 games with 76 points. It means, I'm not sure but it's probably the best outcome in any season that we've played here at Leeds United. We are top of the league, we have won many, many points, we are the best home team and we know we have five home games to go. And if our supporters sing us more or less to five home wins, we will definitely be in the top two. We have a situation more or less like we will definitely finish in the top four in his league. That's a privilege after 36 games, to be allowed to speak about like we will definitely finish in the top four. We have great chance even to finish better, and perhaps even in the top two, because at the moment, we are league leaders, we have the best goal difference, and we still have five home games upcoming, and we know what five home games, five wins would mean and where it would take us in terms of points. Hopefully we have a great connection again with our team, with our supporters and they need to help us at the moment because from some other sides, it seems like we don't get - I'm not asking for help anyhow - but it's like when you have a look at the schedule, three games in six days, when you have a look at some decisions anyhow, penalties that should be rewarded, not in our way. When you have a look at what happens it feels like each and every game day a manager is celebrating on the pitch, the only one who is banned and suspended for the next game is the manager of Leeds United. So we don't get much help from the other side so we have to help ourselves, so our team, together with our supporters and we have to build one unity and make sure that we are as successful as possible in the upcoming five home games. And I'm also pretty sure we'll also have the chance to win a few points also on the road. But the basement is also our home games and if we manage to be there with one unity. They need to carry us also during difficult periods. Right now, we have not the easiest period in terms of schedules, we have not the easiest periods in terms of fair refereeing anyhow, or refereeing after the rules anyhow. We have not the easiest period again because we have to deal again without our captain, our most important player Ethan Ampadu. We deal exceptionally with the situation anyhow but it's not that easy for the boys and for that we need our supporters again so everyone has to be at their best at Elland Road on Wednesday evening and we have to make sure against a really, really strong opponent that whole stadium is buzzing and we all together, try everything in order to be as successful as possible. Because my gut feeling after the last days and weeks is there is no help from the outside world. We have to help ourselves and for that we need a great atmosphere again.”
Talk about the defeat in the dressing room or on the way back home?
"It depends. I quite like to have a little talk straight away after the game, to give my first thoughts and my first feelings, and also that everyone is only more or less on the same page, and we speak just a few minutes already about the game. And sometimes even the players give an opinion or have a little chat with each other. That's normal, normal stuff, but especially then after I've lost, It's also not like you over analyze it already within the dressing room. It's better to do this in a calm and less emotional circumstances and this is more or less the normal approach. “