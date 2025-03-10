"Yes,of course, it's also what I mentioned straight away after the game. Of course, I was a bit disappointed that we were perhaps not that effective like we normally are and in both boxes. In general, if you have a look for example on a normal day, I would say Joel Piroe goes home with two goals under his belt and if the referee is spot on and gives a penalty, he has always scored each and every penalty for us and it would have been three. But what can I say, the same with Junior Firpo, normally one against one against the goalkeeper he scores in such a situation or the chance against the crossbar. But they've done so so well in the last weeks, and they were also highly motivated to bring the ball over the line. They were the most disappointed players in the situations and then it's not like to accuse. It's more or less the same when you have a player like Ao Tanaka or when I speak about my whole midfield after the injury of Ethan Ampadu.We have three players more or less for the midfield positions available. One is Ao Tanaka who's playing his first season in English football, his first season when there are 46 games, and he's outstanding for us. And of course, he wanted to be also outstanding yesterday. He didn't have this best day? Yes, a few losses of the ball and could have been a little more switched on defence wise, but then no problem. If it doesn't work and it's not his day then after 60 minutes or 65 minutes you substitute him and bring a different player on and it's not to be criticising too much for one performance when he's not at his best. The same with Ilia Gruev or Joe Rothwell sometimes. We must not forget Joe Rothwell for two years he has hardly played a game right so he can't be always outstanding, especially not when we have a week when we have three games within six days. Of course, we mix it a bit up in midfield. Ilia Gruev, since he came into our line up more or less in January '24 I would say, probably until his big injury, he was our most consistent player. He was outstanding for us, defensive-wise offensive- wise, controlled our game. Then he sacrificed his body. I think it was away at Norwich. Got a tackle against him. He was out for everyone said more than four months. He worked so hard and his socks off in his rehab more or less three and a half months in order to come back as quick as possible. Everyone was moaning when he was out about our away form, we don't win away games anymore. Ilia Gruev, after being out for three and a half months, we brought him back, Burnley, away, clean sheet. Watford away, clean sheet, win, Coventry away, clean sheet, win. Yes, right now, after all his rhythm is a bit away after he was out, after he was back, after being out for three and a half months, he had one or two poorer performances in the starting lineup away at Sheffield and against Sunderland, but we still managed to win both games when he was in the starting line up and everyone is like complaining a little bit about him. I don't like to complain about performance of players who have done so so well for us for such a long period of time and I think this is also important in this moment. Of course, I was a bit disappointed yesterday, or Ilia was disappointed after his performance against Sunderland or Sheffield United. Yesterday he was way better by the way, I think our best midfielder yesterday on the pitch. Or Joe Rothwell perhaps, the last home game was not perfect anyhow but it's more like in these moments, come on, we stick to them and we believe in them and give them some praise and a hug and we need them. And it's also important during this period not to be overly critical. We have fantastic players. It's important that we get behind them, and to make sure, come on, they're also mentally ready to go again, to defend the shirt again and I'm pretty sure on Wednesday, whoever I will pick will bring a really good performance and make sure that we go back also to like to a successful feeling in the dressing room."