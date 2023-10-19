Leeds United have a bulk of players out on loan right now but not all of them appear to be flying.

Loaned out Leeds United man Brenden Aaronson is struggling to make an impact at new side Union Berlin and conversations are now being had about his troublesome run in the Bundesliga so far.

The midfielder only signed for the Whites last summer, joining from RB Leipzig in a £24.7 million transfer. He played in all but two of Leeds’ Premier League fixtures last season, prior to their drop to the Championship. Aaronson was part of a pretty hefty Elland Road exodus, joining several first team players who have left temporarily as a result of Victor Orta’s relegation loan clause.

Since returning to Germany, the 22-year-old has played just 194 minutes so far and while struggling to unleash his creative ability, he was shown a red card in just his second game for the club. He had been on the pitch for just 21 minutes before he picked up two yellow cards and was given his marching orders.

Aaronson was dropped to the bench after his suspension and since then, he has played minimal minutes.

The YEP reported this week that a German media outlet described the player as having “not been able to fulfil this requirement because he still lacks physical robustness.” That opinion has been further backed up.

BILD reporter Paul Gorgas has weighed in on the midfielder’s time with Union Berlin so far and stated that while Aaronson was viewed as the ‘most valued player in the squad’, he hasn’t been up to scratch since his arrival.

“I think the idea for him was to obviously get his time on the pitch and play and be a crucial part of the team and you have to say that didn’t work out so far. He lacks a physical quality, the strong physical appearance you need, especially in the Bundesliga because it’s quite a strong and physical league. You get the impression that he’s not up at that level,” Gorgas told Leeds Live.

“He was sent off in the second match of the season against Darmstadt, which wasn’t really clever. It was a stupid first yellow card for kicking the ball away. The other yellow card wasn’t too clever.”