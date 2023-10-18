Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

‘Poor decision’ – National team coach takes strong stance on Leeds United man’s penalty incident

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has defended Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper who was penalised by officials following a VAR review during the Tartan Army’s friendly defeat to France.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
Scotland's defender #06 Liam Cooper fights for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe during the friendly football match between France and Scotland at Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, northern France, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)Scotland's defender #06 Liam Cooper fights for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe during the friendly football match between France and Scotland at Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, northern France, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
Scotland's defender #06 Liam Cooper fights for the ball with France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe during the friendly football match between France and Scotland at Pierre-Mauroy stadium, in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, northern France, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cooper earned his latest cap for Scotland after their qualification for next summer’s European Championships was confirmed earlier this week, and was named in Clarke’s line-up for the friendly fixture with World Cup finalists France. The French ran out 4-1 winners on the night at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, situated on the outskirts of the northern city Lille, despite Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Scotland were only in front for five minutes, pegged back by Benjamin Pavard, who then put France in front with his second of the night shortly after the midway point of the first half. Les Bleus went in at the break with a two-goal cushion, leading Cooper’s Scotland by three goals to one after Kylian Mbappe converted a spot-kick minutes before the half-time whistle was blown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cooper had a hand, quite literally, in the award of France’s penalty as the Leeds captain was deemed to have illegally held Olivier Giroud’s shirt as the two grappled inside Scotland’s penalty area. Cooper was booked as a result, but only after the incident was referred to VAR, who directed match official Tobias Stieler to sanction a penalty for the hosts after reviewing the pitchside monitor.

Most Popular

"I have to say I don’t think the VAR should have got involved in the penalty decision. It was soft, and when the referee goes there, he has to be a little bit stronger and stick with his decision.

"Both players were at it, [it’s] normal in the box,” Clarke added, referencing the fistfuls of shirt held by Giroud and Cooper.

"It felt a little bit like a poor decision and that sort of takes the game away from us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland have already booked their place at next summer’s Euros and are scheduled to play Georgia and Norway next month as they bid to finish top of their qualification group ahead of Spain. Thirty-two-year-old Cooper has earned 17 caps since his debut for the country in September 2019 and remains a fixture of Clarke’s squads despite not featuring from the start as frequently as he does for Leeds.

Related topics:Liam CooperSteve ClarkeScotlandFranceBilly GilmourVAR