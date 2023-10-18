Another EFL manager has left his post - this time from one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Millwall have parted company with manager Gary Rowett by mutual consent, in a surprise move ahead of the return to second-tier action. Rowett had been charge at the club for four years.

Daniel Farke’s side picked up an enjoyable 3-0 win at Millwall last month, with Joel Piroe scoring twice and Georginio Rutter finding the net to round off a fine victory. Millwall sit 15th in the Championship table with four wins, three draws and four losses this season after missing out on the play-offs following a dramatic final day last term. Rowett’s final game in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Hull City ahead of the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club,” Lions chairman, James Berylson, said. “While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.”

Rowett added: “Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”