Leeds United news as Cooper defended, Gyabi admission and Rutter hailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now preparing to return to Championship action with the international break now coming to a close. The Whites went into the break in fine form, defeating Bristol City, and they now face a potential playoff and promotion rival in Norwich City.

Daniel Farke’s men were a little slow out of the blocks, but they have since put together some impressive form to surge into the top six, winning three of their last four games. The Canaries will provide a stern test, especially at Carrow Road, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton on Rutter

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has been praising Georginio Rutter after the forward’s impressive start to the season, but he believes the youngster needs to find his ‘clinical’ touch.

“Hefty price tag, took a while to find his feet,” he told Sky Sports. “There is a little bit of debate as to where he plays with the fact that Piroe is there now, but his workrate is something Daniel Farke is very happy about. Two goals three assists, creates goal scoring chances. Needs to be more clinical, not just because of how much he cost but the chances that he’s being afforded for Leeds United.

“Possibly, only because I played there if you didn’t already know, there is a specific responsibility and expectation that comes with, being the number nine for Leeds United and I think he’s growing into it. He’s a big physical player and we know that the way that Daniel sets up, that first line of defence is attack and he wants people to hunt the ball down. I think with that potential of Patrick Bamford pushing him and Piroe as well for that striker role it will keep him on his toes.”

Clarke on Cooper

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has defended Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper who was penalised by officials following a VAR review during the Tartan Army’s friendly defeat to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say I don’t think the VAR should have got involved in the penalty decision. It was soft, and when the referee goes there, he has to be a little bit stronger and stick with his decision,” said Clarke. “Both players were at it, [it’s] normal in the box, It felt a little bit like a poor decision and that sort of takes the game away from us.”

Gyabi speaks

Fringe member of the Leeds United first-team squad Darko Gyabi has spoken candidly about his battle for more senior minutes at Elland Road this season

“Leeds has been great. It’s my second season and I’m still trying to break into the first team but there have been a lot of people around me who have been helpful,” he said. “I’ve played a couple of first team games and now it’s up to me to push for more and try and nail down that first team spot.