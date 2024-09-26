In general it’s one of the most difficult parts of your job [keeping players motivated]. Every player wants to play every second. Sometimes they feel they play in wrong position or are criticised too much, you end up with two or three players in the squad 100 per cent happy with you - the other 23 or 25 players in the squad, they are more or less ‘I want to bite my manager in the neck’. I try to create unity and spirit. Doesn’t matter if you’re 90 mins or 9 mins on the pitch, give everything. Also, for example, Joel Piroe, he’s for me a key player. He’s started many games for us but there are some when he comes from the bench. I’m sure he will start many games for us, but you also need players from the bench who can turn the momentum, because if you bring players in with no effect, it’s tricky. It’s always the same, you have to be focused and concentrated in training when your chance comes. It’s not like share equally game time to win Nobel Peace Prize, when you get a chance you just have to grab it, this is how this business works at this level. Every player who is with us has my trust and my backing.