Daniel Farke's Leeds United press conference recap: New injury revealed, Manor Solomon still out and team news
The Whites have taken three victories from their first six matches and face 19th-place Coventry this weekend, seeking to make it four from seven.
Leeds ran out 2-0 winners over the Championship's basement side Cardiff City last Saturday but made hard work of the contest despite dominating possession, only scoring their second, three-point-clinching goal in the 88th minute through substitute Joel Piroe.
There have been calls for the Dutchman to return to the starting line-up as a centre-forward in place of Mateo Joseph who has one goal in six starts this season, however the young Spaniard has added three assists to his goal contributions tally so far and is likely to remain in situ.
Leeds' victory in South Wales came without on-loan summer signing Manor Solomon who missed out with a back injury, which allowed Largie Ramazani to find the back of the net on his first start for the club. Farke is expected to provide a full injury update, including the latest on Solomon's condition.
Follow all the text updates from Farke's press conference this afternoon right here. The manager joins us in the media suite at Thorp Arch from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on Struijk and Wober's potential absence
We would also have other options, I’m pleased with how James Debayo develops. It’s also a proper solution to have Joe [Rodon] and Ethan [Ampadu] playing together. I’m still carefully optimistic Pascal and still hopeful he’ll be capable to play. It’s a pity Max is not available. If they were both to miss, we have some solutions.
Farke on Gelhardt and game-time
In general it’s one of the most difficult parts of your job [keeping players motivated]. Every player wants to play every second. Sometimes they feel they play in wrong position or are criticised too much, you end up with two or three players in the squad 100 per cent happy with you - the other 23 or 25 players in the squad, they are more or less ‘I want to bite my manager in the neck’. I try to create unity and spirit. Doesn’t matter if you’re 90 mins or 9 mins on the pitch, give everything. Also, for example, Joel Piroe, he’s for me a key player. He’s started many games for us but there are some when he comes from the bench. I’m sure he will start many games for us, but you also need players from the bench who can turn the momentum, because if you bring players in with no effect, it’s tricky. It’s always the same, you have to be focused and concentrated in training when your chance comes. It’s not like share equally game time to win Nobel Peace Prize, when you get a chance you just have to grab it, this is how this business works at this level. Every player who is with us has my trust and my backing.
Farke on players playing through injuries
Some softer players on the pitch and some who are more warrior mentality. It depends also on the position, I have to say. If you are a creative player who needs to express himself, even a little problem it can kill his head. Sometimes perhaps a solid defender can deal with a bruise or something. There are differences. The best is you want players with a strong mentality. A muscle tear for example, it’s not like you wrap it like in our day, you have to deliver in top level, without being able to sprint you can hardly deliver. We take players into the gameday squad when they are capable of finishing the last session before the game. It differs but still important they’re 100 per cent fit.
Farke on camaraderie with other managers
That’s really difficult because there’s not much time. There’s a few managers I’m close with, I don’t like to speak too much in public. If you want to be successful, you have to be a workaholic, to be focused when you’re in charge and there’s not much time for private contact, with the distance here and there. Rarely time to do this with your family or your closest, it’s always difficult. The time after your career or you’re not in charge or recharging is the time you’re maybe a bit closer.
Farke on Coventry and Robins' longevity
Not always, but when you have the right manager. If the quality of the manager is not great or doesn’t fit the club, it doesn’t make sense to give him time. I’m totally convinced of the quality of Mark, because I always rate him as a top manager in this division, so much experience. More or less delivers in each and every season a top solution. When I judge Coventry, I think what he’s done, developed the club that always comes close to promotion to the Prem Lge. They finished either in the top six or close to the top six, always the same, has to rebuild after losing best players, but they always come pretty close to the top six. I expect them to finish in a much better position than they are. They lost quality players this summer, he does the same and develops the squad and rebuilds it. In terms of what he does, finds another solution, I’m full of respect and pretty sure they will be one of the competitors to finish in the top six. I’m not distracted by their start.
Farke on striker debate
I wouldn’t judge it so strict that right now you have to deliver or you’re on the bench. Sometimes you have to consider the load. Three games in six days, you have to mix it up sometimes to have fresh legs on the pitch and sometimes due to the tactical necessities. Sometimes you need a more physical striker, or pace etc. There is pressure to deliver in every position. You have to grab your chances. When we speak about striker position like Mateo Joseph, I’m happy with his season so far, his workload is great, an important assist for Ramazani. It’s always good for the confidence and mood and rhythm if you score but overall he was impressive in pre-season, important goal against Hull, scored for his country, three assists under his belt.
Farke on injuries
In terms of training load, it was the highest in years and the lowest injury percentage last year. When there is lots of load, Max Wober injured on international duty, came back injured. It’s unlucky and something you’re not in control of. I’m happy with our medical department, it’s tricky with Max. I think it’s right to try and bring him back in the conservative way but if it’s surgery we have to accept he will be out for a couple of weeks.
Farke on
Sadly we have a few injury updates and also some problems this week. Manor Solomon is out for this game. Had some back problems, has resulted in problem with his hamstring. Hope to have him back for the last game before the international break, perhaps for Norwich. Dan James is still out. If he’s available in one of the games before it will be a bonus but I expect him back after int’l break. Wober will also miss this game, there was a setback in training last week on Friday. That was the reason he wasn’t in the matchday squad. Ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to make sure we find a solution in a conservative way. Pascal Struijk struggling a bit with his adductors, Junior Firpo a few problems, was back in training today after missing earlier this week. Bamford missed a training session yesterday after he got a hit but was back on the training pitch today.
Opponents
Coventry City’s last five results
1-2 L vs Swansea City (h)
1-2 L vs Tottenham Hotspur (h) - Carabao Cup
1-1 D vs Watford (a)
0-1 vs Norwich City (h)
1-0 vs Oxford United (h)
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we’re at the training ground to hear from Daniel Farke.
Next up for Leeds: Coventry City (h).
