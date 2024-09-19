Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has provided the latest Leeds United team news.

Leeds United are dealing with several injury issues as they prepare for a trip to struggling Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Whites are without Daniel James until potentially the October international break after he reinjured his hamstring but Daniel Farke has question marks over a number of others for the game in Wales.

Joe Rodon came through his head injury against Burnley without a concussion and Ethan Ampadu was not named by Farke as one of those struggling after he limped out of a huge challenge on Hannibal. But Rodon has missed training through a separate issue and others have concerns.

"Overall we had a few little knocks and hits and problems during this week," said Farke. "Joe Rodon missed two training sessions due to some glute problems and also Junior Firpo was struggling a bit with his MCL [medial collateral ligament], Manor Solomon with some back problems, Joe Rothwell rolled his ankle. A few concerns but I'm cautiously optimistic they'll be available. Perhaps the biggest question mark over Solomon."

Farke has welcomed Austrian international Max Wober back into training following a knee complaint and Patrick Bamford is getting closer to match fitness having returned to the training pitch over a week ago.

"Max Wober back in training today with a light session, we have to wait to see how his body reacts, it will be a late decision with him," said the manager. "Patrick is back in team training since last Tuesday so obviously he can't be there with 100 per cent. Each and every session is beneficial, he's edging closer, working on getting match fit and sharp."

Bamford's fitness journey has taken him down a rocky path in recent years and last season was no different. He missed the play-offs through a knee injury that required minor surgery.

And despite having his fitness carefully managed, he succumbed to a hamstring issue early on this season. But Farke insists the mental aspect of his difficulties has not plagued the striker.

"I think it was not a problem from the mental side," said Farke. "We tried everything to make him available for the play-offs, there was a long summer break and he had to do lots of individual work and rehab work. It's never that easy for a player.

“It was important for him to be back and after he edged closer, had 15 or 20 minutes in his last friendly, it was of course a blow for him to be out for three weeks. He's an experienced player, always professional.

“Even an experienced player is disappointed but straight away he pressed a button and is professional and works on his fitness level and rehab. A good feeling for him to be back in training and like all players he can't wait to be involved, this is what he tries to force now on the training pitch."