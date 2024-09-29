Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s midweek hosts beat Derby County in controversial fashion on Saturday.

Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has called for the introduction of VAR in the Championship after his side benefitted from a controversial decision at Derby County on Saturday, with Leeds United due at Carrow Road next week.

The Canaries enjoyed their second win in three games at Pride Park, with Borja Sainz the hat-trick hero in a 3-2 victory over Championship new-boys Derby. But there was major controversy regarding his opener, with the assistant referee failing to notice the ball going out of play as Josh Sargent’s cross set him up.

Decisions seemingly went against both sides in a frantic affair, with Derby’s second goal offside, and Thorup refused to point fingers at the referee. Instead, he called for major reform in a bid to help officials.

“I think we need VAR,” Hoff Thorup said. “The best league over here has it, and I know there is a lot of discussion every week over here over decisions. But there will always be mistakes and I will not sit here and blame the referees, Saturday after Saturday. We just have to make sure we support them, whether video systems or other ideas, that’s the way to support these guys.

“Their second goal was clearly offside, which is not important, but that will happen if we don’t support these guys. There will be ongoing discussions but we have to give them all the support they need. I come from a league in Denmark where there is VAR, I played in Europe last season and they also have VAR.

“There will always be mistakes and I will not sit here and blame the referees for their performance – just imagine if we were out there refereeing such a game; I was glad I was managing! But I like the idea that we get as many decisions right as possible. That should be the aim going forward.”

The call for VAR is likely something Leeds and would echo, having been subject to a number of controversial decisions during last season’s failed promotion push. Daniel Farke revealed in April that he had received multiple letters of apology from the PGMOL after clear errors cost them points, having seen a clear penalty missed during a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland.

Leeds go to Norwich on Tuesday looking to build on consecutive victories, having dispatched a poor Coventry City side on Saturday. Goals from Wilfried Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, but a dominant performance could easily have produced a far more comfortable scoreline.