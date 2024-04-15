Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huddersfield Town manager Andre Breitenreiter has urged the Championship to adopt VAR technology after a controversial late penalty concession over the weekend - just days after Daniel Farke admitted he received several letters apologising for officiating mistakes.

Huddersfield looked set for a crucial three points in the relegation battle on Saturday until Nahki Wells won Bristol a point with a dramatic 99th-minute spot-kick. Referee Rebecca Welch adjudged Olli Turnton to have handballed in the box when blocking a cross, with replays showing the decision to be incredibly harsh on the Terriers.

It was the latest of several controversial decisions in the Championship last week, all of which have had a major effect on things at the top and bottom of the league. Leeds United were denied a clear penalty in the 0-0 draw against Sunderland during the week, while a spot-kick was given in West Brom’s win against Rotherham despite Lee Peltier handling comfortably outside the box.

“I disagree with the penalty decision but the boys played really well, now they’re crying in the dressing room because they don’t understand how they haven’t won and it's frustrating,” Breitenreiter said of the decision against Huddersfield. “We spoke to the referee a few minutes ago and she hasn’t seen the replay after the game yet.

“I told her that she has to be 100 per cent right to give a penalty in the last minute. You need VAR here in the Championship, for sure. We always have discussions in the Premier League about how long it takes but we want to have fair decisions, and it was unfair today, it was unfair for the boys and they cannot understand.”

Leeds have been on the wrong end of some questionable refereeing decisions in a week where they took just one point from consecutive home games against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers. The former brought particular frustration, with a clear handball by Luke O’Nien missed by officials while only three minutes were added at the end despite all 10 substitutions being made and plenty of time-wasting tactics from the visitors.

"We have had six letters this season so far apologising and saying it was a penalty or a red card," Farke revealed after the Sunderland stalemate. "We'll probably get two more letters right now. It won't help us because it doesn't feel like a fair outcome.

"If we had got two penalties it would have felt we could have at least used one to win this game. It makes no sense. In general I am never asking for red cards, it's more like 'Come on, act a bit earlier with yellow cards'. If you don't do this you send the message 'OK, keep going'.”