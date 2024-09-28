Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu injured his left knee during the Whites' home game against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites' skipper sustained the injury thundering into a tackle inside Coventry's half, which almost led to a goal via Mateo Joseph's pull-back across the penalty area. Although initially carrying on after treatment, Ampadu was unable to continue and withdrawn in the 40th minute of the game, to a standing ovation from Elland Road, replaced by summer signing Ao Tanaka.

Ampadu's inability to see out the remainder of the first half will be of concern to Daniel Farke and Leeds supporters given the fixture list pits United against Norwich City and Sunderland over the next seven days, which the Welsh international may no longer feature in depending on the severity of the knee issue.

Ampadu immediately called for assistance after tackling his opponent, remaining on the turf for a time before Leeds put the ball out of play in order to allow the 24-year-old some treatment. Initial assessments deemed him capable of carrying on, but shortly thereafter, Ampadu took to the turf again and called time on his afternoon.

While the solution in midfield is a straightforward one with Japanese international Tanaka replacing Ampadu in the line-up and Ilia Gruev dropping back to fulfil the Welshman's 'deep six' role, it does present a possible issue in defence.

Pascal Struijk was passed fit this weekend despite adductor issues, while fellow central defender Max Wober remains absent with a knee problem. Ampadu is the Whites' emergency centre-back, leaving Farke with three fit centre-halves in Struijk, Joe Rodon and 19-year-old James Debayo, who is yet to make his professional debut.

During his post-match press conference Farke confirmed it was an injury to the player’s knee: “Definitely too painful to go on because he normally tries everything to stay on the pitch.

“He was more positive after the game and does not think it's too bad. [We] Have to wait for further assessment."