'Nobody has talked to me' - £11m on-loan Leeds United man in the dark over future
Max Wober admits he is yet to hear from Leeds United regarding their plans for him beyond this season.
Wober was one of several Leeds players to force an exit from Elland Road last summer, taking advantage of a loan clause once Leeds were relegated to the Championship. The defender gave initial suggestions he could stay in West Yorkshire but seemingly U-turned once interest came from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Austrian international has played regularly at Gladbach but their sporting director recently admitted talks with Leeds over a permanent move were not progressing due to a difference in valuation. Wober is contracted to Leeds until 2027 but is yet to hear from either his permanent or temporary home about what the future holds.
“I haven’t heard from Gladbach in a while, they will also be squad planning for next season,” Wober told German outlet BILD. “I’m curious whether anyone from Gladbach will come to me – or from Leeds too.
“Nobody has talked to me yet. Leeds are in the middle of a promotion fight, they have better things to do at the moment than talking to their loan players about their future.”
Leeds are thought to be open to a sale this summer, so long as they can recoup all of the £11million they spent on Wober last January, but reports suggest Gladbach would not be willing to match that amount. How this season pans out could also affect future talks, with Daniel Farke’s side fighting for an instant return to the Premier League.
The sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, who both joined Bournemouth for around £20m, suggests a strategy in which Leeds are looking to cover their losses on recent signings. Those in charge at Elland Road are also reportedly open to offers for the likes of Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen, who are currently on loan at Real Betis and Roma respectively.