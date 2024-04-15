Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mateusz Klich has sent his encouragement to Leeds United for the final weeks of an incredibly tense Championship promotion race.

Leeds have just three games left of the regular season to catch at least one of Leicester City or Ipswich Town, who are a point and two points ahead respectively and occupy the automatic promotion places as it stands. A disappointing week for Daniel Farke’s side saw them draw 0-0 at home to Sunderland before their unbeaten run at Elland Road came to an end with Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers.

Luckily, both Leicester and Ipswich dropped points in both their games last week as well with no wins across six games for the top-three combined. And the week ended on a more positive note for some Leeds players at the EFL end of season awards on Sunday.

Crysencio Summerville, who also won Championship Player of the Season, joined Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter in the league’s Team of the Season and Leeds congratulated their trio on Instagram. Among the many comments was Klich, who urged his former side to get over the line with the simple message: “Bring it home”.

Klich, who left Leeds for D.C United in January 2023 after seeing minutes reduced under Jesse Marsch, is still an avid follower of the club where he remains a fan favourite. The Polish international will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the final weeks of the season, hoping to see a repeat of his achievements in winning promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

To do so, Leeds must get back to winning ways quickly and have plenty of time to prepare for their next match at Middlesbrough next Monday. Farke’s men then go to QPR before the final-day visit of Southampton to Elland Road.

