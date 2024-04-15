Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has suggested that Leeds United will not budge on their valuation of the on-loan Max Wober.

Wober was one of several Leeds players to force an exit from Elland Road last summer due a clause in his contract, following relegation from the Premier League. The Austrian was initially tipped as one to potentially remain but interest from a top-flight German side turned his head and a move to Monchengladbach was swiftly secured.

Since joining Gladbach, Wober has enjoyed regular Bundesliga football and seemingly done enough to impress his temporary club, with German outlet Kicker reporting that they would like to make the move permanent. But Leeds are said to want €12million (£10.2m) and there doesn’t seem to be any opportunity to negotiate that fee.

“There has been no exchange recently because Leeds are not moving,” Virkus told Kicker (via Fussball Transfers). “If we don't reach an agreement with Leeds then it will be difficult to move on. At the moment it’s just that the numbers are quite high.”

Wober will still have three years remaining on his contract at Leeds come summer and so the club are in a strong position to hold firm on any fee. Hope among those in charge at Elland Road is to at least come close to breaking even on the £11m they spent on the Austrian in January 2023.

Permanent deals for Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, who both joined Bournemouth for around £20m, followed the strategy of ensuring no significant loss on those players who agitated to leave. The club will also reportedly welcome offers for Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen, on loan at Real Betis and Roma respectively, while the future of Jack Harrison is also unclear.

