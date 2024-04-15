Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Lineker has urged Leicester City to ‘get a grip’ on the Championship promotion race after another dramatic week saw none of the top three win.

Leicester were met with boos by their travelling support after losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Friday evening, their second defeat of the week against relegation-threatened hosts after losing by the same scoreline at Millwall on Tuesday. Enzo Maresca’s side have endured a terrible period of form to see a previously unassailable lead at the top disappear.

Fortunately for the Foxes, neither Leeds United nor Ipswich Town were able to take advantage of either defeat, taking just a point and two points respectively during their own matches. It leaves Leicester with promotion in their own hands, given they have an extra game over their two main rivals, and Lineker has given his thoughts on a crazy promotion race.

"Nobody wants to go up. Nobody wants to win a game. Nobody wants to score a bloody goal,” Lineker told The Rest Is Football. "As for Leicester, how are they getting away with it at the moment? They lost on Friday night, then Leeds managed to lose at home, then Ipswich didn’t manage to win at home."

On the boos at Plymouth he added: "It was an away game. The last few games have been away and maybe it is the fans who have travelled. If you have gone to Millwall and then gone all the way down to Plymouth, which is a long way, and your team hasn’t scored a goal or performed at all, then I am sure there will be a few rumbles.

"I mean, I have got lots of Leicester fans who are friends and family, including three of my lads, and we are all bloody grumbling. But, we also know the results have been so favourable, even after they have lost it is still in Leicester’s hands to go up.

"They have got three of their last four games at home, but come on lads. Get a grip. Get a grip! Make it happen. Don’t just hope it happens. Get out there, make it happen. Stop trembling, stop being nervous. Get out there, score some goals, have some fun, play some football, entertain the crowd, win the bloody title and get back in the Premier League. There you go, there is my team talk."