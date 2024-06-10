Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Aaronson’s Leeds United return has split opinion but Daniel Farke has been here before.

Brenden Aaronson’s return to Leeds United will not come without scrutiny but the American can at least bank on a manager in Daniel Farke who knows how to handle such situations.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday that Aaronson looks set to stay at Leeds and play a part in next season’s Championship promotion push after returning from his loan spell at Union Berlin. The 23-year-old is thought to have held positive talks with Farke and made clear his desire to wear the famous white shirt again.

Aaronson’s expected return has split opinion among supporters who have not forgotten that he was one of the first to trigger a loan exit clause, following relegation from the Premier League. Leeds fans feel strongly about their club and do not hide those feelings either, something Wilfried Gnonto can attest to.

After expressing a desire to leave in his own way - a written transfer request and refusal to play - Gnonto was ostracised but soon reintegrated after smoothing things over with Farke and those above him. The Leeds boss, for his part, managed the situation with a level-headedness that has since become trademark and Aaronson will hope for a similar defence.

“In this moment, it's important to be strict, to educate our players and also to send a sign,” Farke said of Gnonto back in August. “If Willy has learned his lesson, he has apologised, he has spoken about that he made a mistake, then I'm always open also to give such a young lad a second chance.

“That doesn't mean right now we just cater for Gnonto or we have to be grateful that he's back now, it's the other way around. We give him a second chance and he also 100% knows there is no third chance. You get a second chance but there is no third chance and right now it's up to him to impress with unbelievable hard work and he has to work even harder in training and in the games to win all the love and also all the trust and support back, the ball is in his court right now.

“We just have decided to give him a second chance because I think everyone, especially when you're such a young guy, deserves a second chance when you learn your lesson. When you apologise, when you learn from your mistakes and it's up to him to prove that he's ready to go.”

It could be a while until Farke next speaks to the media but the decision to welcome Aaronson back will be questioned. Sections of the fanbase will inevitably not warm to the situation straight away but a sure-fire way to win them over is by performing - another point Gnonto would back.

But while Farke is expected to defend and back Aaronson, he will not pull wool over the attacking midfielder’s eyes. Some level of hostility is to be expected and Farke might be minded to repeat what he said regarding Gnonto less than a year ago.

