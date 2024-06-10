Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News of the Leeds United loanee’s return to Elland Road has split opinion.

It would be fair to say opinion is split among Leeds United supporters following news of Brenden Aaronson’s expected return.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Monday morning that Aaronson looked set to be reintroduced into the Leeds squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, following his return from loan club Union Berlin. The 23-year-old is thought to have engaged in positive talks with manager Daniel Farke and made clear his desire to contribute as Elland Road braces for another promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaronson was one of the first to secure a temporary exit from Leeds, having triggered a release clause in his contract that became active after relegation from the Premier League. That kicked off a summer of chaos in West Yorkshire with fans feeling like those who contributed to relegation then jumped ship at the first opportunity, and many remain sceptical after hearing that Aaronson will wear the white shirt again.

@ConnorMOT92 wrote: “No thanks. Aaronson was one of the players to leave last season. Awful decision by Farke. Awful player”

@DebsHLUFC wrote: “Hoping this is a ploy to make it sound like all is ok and someone comes on for him. Yes I’ll support the team, before anyone says anything but he’s a lot of people to convince.”

@matthewmcmahon6 wrote: “Didn’t want to stay when we went down, we don't need him and the rest that went out on loan sell the lot!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@StevieBiff wrote: “Brendan Aaronson couldn’t cope in the PL, where he was relatively protected. He’s going to get eaten alive in the Championship.”

Farke’s stance on those kicking up a fuss over the past 12 months has been hardline, but the German has been open to second chances when the time is right. Wilfried Gnonto enjoyed another strong season of development after handing in a transfer request and refusing to play, while Charlie Cresswell was reintroduced to the squad after questions over his application and reports of his desire to leave in January.

Aaronson will return in the knowledge that there will be scrutiny, but Gnonto proved last season that burnt bridges can be rebuilt and the more common feeling among Leeds supporters on social media was one of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DarylRS29 wrote: “If Aaronson can sort out the physical aspect of his game (it's admittedly a big issue), he'd be a fantastic player. Think this is a really positive move, if I'm honest.”

@LufcZovic wrote: “I will welcome him back btw, young player still. Get him in the 10 and Rutter out wide. No time for grudges. Get us back up Aaronson!”

@L33W1919 simply wrote: “Just get behind the lad then.”

@kizcoyle wrote: “Clean slate as far as I’m concerned, support the lad and let’s see what comes of it. Gnonto proved this season that there is redemption if you work hard enough.”