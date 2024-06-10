Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just days until the summer transfer window opens.

The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday and Leeds United will already be laying the foundations for a busy summer. Play-off final defeat to Southampton last month consigned Daniel Farke’s side to another year of Championship football but the opportunity to enjoy another title race can provide excitement going into what looks set to be a summer of major change.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has made no secret of the need to sell one or two top players in order to remain compliant with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but there is also an eagerness to strengthen ahead of another promotion push and incomings will happen. There will be plenty of activity in and around Elland Road over the transfer window and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rodon swap

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has urged those in charge at Spurs to offer Joe Rodon plus ‘big cash’ in a bid to land Archie Gray this summer. Gray is on the radar of several top Premier League clubs after an outstanding breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, with Leeds hopeful of keeping their academy graduate for at least another year.

“It would have to be big cash, not just Rodon, I think it would be a lot of money on top of that” Hutton told Football Insider. “He’s [Gray] had an outstanding season. The guy has played at full-back, played in midfield, played as a number ten, the list goes on. I think he’s only going to get better. He plays with such freedom and it’s refreshing to see.

“The way Ange plays, that’s perfectly suited to him. He’s comfortable coming inside and taking the ball with his back to play and getting forward with his ability to cross into the box. He’s so young as well. It’s going to be a big fee, but looking to the future, if they can bring someone like him in now, he could be there for years to come. That would be a brilliant signing for them.”

Gnonto interest

Inter Milan could offer Wilfried Gnonto a route back to his home country with reports suggesting the Serie A giants are interested in their former academy prospect. Passione Inter reports that the arrival of Gnonto would provide Simone Inzaghi’s side with a much-needed homegrown player to help fill out their quota.

Gnonto is among those looking most likely to leave Leeds this summer, having made clear his desire to seek top-tier football when handing in a transfer request last year. The 20-year-old’s feeling may only have intensified after he was omitted from the Italy squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany.