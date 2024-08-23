'No-brainer' - Largie Ramazani's first words as a Leeds United player as fans told what to expect from £10m star
Largie Ramazani is enthused by the passion of Leeds United supporters and hopes to repay their faith with an exciting debut campaign at Elland Road.
Leeds confirmed the arrival of Ramazani on Thursday evening, with the winger putting pen to paper on a four-year contract after the agreement of a £10million deal with UD Almeira, who have also inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause. The 23-year-old flew into the UK late on Wednesday and after completing medical checks and being snapped in club training gear - a picture that was quickly removed from social media - his arrival was confirmed.
Elland Road recruitment chiefs see Ramazani as the direct replacement for West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville, given his skillset as an explosive dribbler who likes to cut in from the left. A tally of three goals and five assists last season came in a side who were eventually relegated from La Liga and that number is expected to rise at Leeds as the young winger continues to improve.
“Finally I'm here, I'm excited and I can't wait to get started,” Ramazani told LUTV. "You know how big the club is and it was an easy decision for me and I just decided, you know what, this is a no-brainer. I'm very excited to come back to England, especially to a big club like this.
“The fans and the club, I know how big it is. It's an emotional team, very passionate and that's something I love. I bring a little bit of that different flair and different type of skills. I think I can excite the fans and bring something different to the team. I think the objective is very clear and I’m just excited.”
With one week until the summer transfer window shuts, Leeds are still far from done. Daniel Farke has made no secret of his desire for at least four signings, Ramazani being the first, with further quality in attack needed following Georginio Rutter’s £40m move to Brighton and Hove Albion. The YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter reported on Wednesday that Rolland Sallai is a target, having entered the final year of his contract at Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg.
In addition to further quality going forward, Leeds remain in the market for midfield reinforcements having not adequately replaced Glen Kamara. They remain interested in Dejan Ljubičić after seeing FC Koln reject a £3.3m bid and reports in Germany suggest the 26-year-old is pushing for a move.
Farke is also keen to add full-back cover, with a natural option at left-back the preference. They were keen on Wolves’ Hugo Bueno but he has since joined Feyenoord on loan.