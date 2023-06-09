Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has emerged as the joint favourite with the bookmakers to be appointed manager at Leeds United.

The 46-year-old German twice won the Championship title with the Canaries during a 208-game spell at Carrow Road. He was sacked in November 2021 after a poor start to the Premier League season.

He spent last season in charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach, signing a three-year deal in June 2022 but was dismissed last week after winning 12 of his 36 games in charge.

His replacement has now been confirmed, with Gerardo Seoane named as his successor with the Bundesliga outfit.

“After intensive talks, we came to the decision with Daniel Farke to go our separate ways,” explained Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus last week of the decision to part ways with Farke. “We would like to thank Daniel and his team for all their work.”

A 2-1 loss to Leeds in October 2021 was one of Farke’s final games in English football as he was sacked a week later after Norwich recorded their first win of the 2021-22 season, with a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

He started his managerial career in Germany with SV Lippstadt 08, taking the club from the sixth tier of German football to the fourth division during a six-year tenure. He joined Borrussia Dortmund II in 2015 before heading to Norwich two years later.

After leaving Norwich, Farke moved to Russian side Krasnodar but never managed a game for the club as he left two months later following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Steven Gerrard and Carlos Corberan remain among the other leading names with the bookmakers. Leeds are still awaiting confirmation of a full takeover by 49ers Enterprises, with the American investors close to buying out Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent of shares.

The YEP reported earlier this week Corberan was a candidate liked by Leeds due to his impressive win record in the Championship. He is also a former coach at the club, having managed the Under-23s side and worked as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa.

Farke also has an impressive record in the second tier and may prove an easier target to acquire after Corberan signed a contract extension with West Brom in February after interest from Leeds following their decision to part ways with Jesse Marsch.

Next Leeds United manager odds (correct as of 7.20am, June 9, 2023)

Daniel Farke - 2/1

Steven Gerrard - 2/1

Carlos Corberan - 5/2

Diego Flores - 10/1

Brendan Rodgers - 12/1

Lee Bowyer - 12/1

Scott Parker - 14/1

Graham Potter - 16/1