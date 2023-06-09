Nigel Pearson assesses Leeds United arrival with League One warning and clear Bristol City aim

Pearson became City boss in February 2021 as part of the season in which the Robins finished 19th, two places lower than they managed in his first full season in charge. But Pearson was particularly pleased with his side’s second half to the last campaign as his team ended the 2022-23 term in 14th place. In what will be a third season at the helm, Pearson has now set his sights on “pushing right into the top half” but the Robins boss has issued a warning about just how strong the Championship will be next term.

The 59-year-old has highlighted not just the arrival of relegated trio Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton in beefing up the division but also the addition of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday coming up from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’ll be a tough league because teams coming down from the Premier League are strong, the teams who have come up from League One are strong," said Pearson in an interview with bcfc.co.uk

ASSESSMENT: From Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

“It’s going to be very competitive. We know ourselves the second-half of the season in particular we really made quite an important progression ourselves. It’s something for us to be positive about but we always want to invest our money where we get value for money.”