'On the floor' - Sam Allardyce reveals extent of Leeds United suffering, Whites facade and wish

Experienced 68-year-old manager Allardyce returned from two years out of the game to replace sacked head coach Javi Gracia for the final four games of United’s quest for Premier League survival. Allardyce’s short tenure began with a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and Leeds then led 1-0 at home to Newcastle United against whom they had the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot. But Patrick Bamford saw his spot kick saved, after which the Magpies converted two spot kicks of their own to take a 2-1 lead until a Rasmus Kristensen strike sealed a 2-2 draw.

United’s survival destiny was then back in their own hands ahead of the penultimate game of the season in which Allardyce’s side again went 1-0 up but Leeds fell to a 3-1 defeat which left their top-flight status hanging by a thread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites then ended their season with a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham and relegation, after which Leeds announced the following week that Allardyce would not be continuing due to a mutual agreement to part ways.

WHITES WISH: From Sam Allardyce, above, upon his Leeds United departure. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Speaking on the weekly No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce divulged on just how much the failure to net a single win effected him personally, admitting that he had to put on something of a facade in training in a bid to lift the players.

Allardyce, though, said he was still leaving Leeds with affection for the club and its supporters and ultimately hoping that the Whites bounce straight back with promotion next term.

“Whatever happens I wish them all the very best,” said Allardyce. “It was a short period of time but I love the fact there was that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't like my life after the game because we didn't win a game. You don't sit well when you get home and you don't sleep well that night or the day after. But you just have to go in the next day and pick everybody else up, even though your belly is hanging on the floor.