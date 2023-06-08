Leeds United are attempting to find a new manager after deciding to move on from Sam Allardyce on the back of relegation.

The Whites are in need of a new boss, and preferrably quickly if they don’t want to lose ground in their pre-season planning. There is a lot to sort out at Elland Road, including exits and incoming ahead of what will be a difficult Championship season, especially if the club want to compete for promotion in their first season back in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gerrard backed

Former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan believes Steven Gerrard could be a good appointment for Leeds.

“Gerrard to me, I don’t see why he couldn’t do the job if the lessons that needed to have been learned have been learned,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“If he can sit in front of a chairman and walk him through what it is that he would bring to his football club and what he’s learned from the lessons he’s had previously and could then deploy them. Steven Gerrard isn’t going to do an interview with the media where he says he can’t get Leeds United promoted because that would be an exercise in silliness and no one would employ him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Put aside the fact he was a good footballer, put aside the fact that the backstory at Rangers was a good one predominantly, put aside the failings at Aston Villa, just look at the fella in the round and get you to walk him through how he does it. Get him to own it, get him to double down on the fact he’s not Steven Gerrard the elite footballer, he’s a manager looking for a gig.”

Investor responds

One of the 49ers Enterprises investors Larry Nance Jr has responded to questions on a possible full takeover of Leeds.

He said: “To be completely transparent with you, I have no idea, I’m a small part of a much bigger group, my say, and opinion hold very little weight. Which is probably a good thing to be fair, I’m a bit reactionary.”

Nance previously said: “I’m ready for the ups and downs (hopefully more ups) that come with it. I also think you’ll find I’m a bit more knowledgeable and appreciative of football than what you’ve come across in recent years from US fans.”

Forshaw speaks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw says players have to take responsibility for letting the club and its supporters down this season.

Leeds United's English defender Luke Ayling hugs Leeds United's English midfielder Adam Forshaw (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say,” he began in an Instragram post.