An agreement was reported at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, May 30 indicating Radrizzani’s Aser Group in partnership with Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital Partners had agreed to become the new care-takers of the Ligurian club.

"It was a real race against time. A long and exhausting negotiation that only on evening of Tuesday 30 May saw its successful conclusion. Matteo Manfredi, Principal of Gestio Capital and Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Aser Group, express all their satisfaction for the closing of the transaction that led them to the acquisition of Unione Calcio Sampdoria,” their joint-statement began.

"Now we can say it was a real battle, but we can finally say that we made it,” Radrizzani added. “We are, to say the least, thrilled to be able to announce that we have completed the acquisition of this extraordinary club. The history and Samp coat of arms are saved and my happiness is that I think of all the people who were suffering for these colours.

Andrea Radrizzani at Elland Road, May 2019 (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“My thanks at this moment go above all to all those people who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this agreement would find a fair conclusion. And in particular I must a big thank you to Matteo [Manfredi] and the lawyer De Gennaro. Without them none of this would have been possible.

"From today onwards, I personally can't wait to get to work,” the Leeds chairman finished.

Radrizzani is yet to provide clarity on the ownership picture at Elland Road following the team’s relegation from the Premier League. The 48-year-old was not present for the side’s final game of the season, which confirmed their demotion back to the second tier, and is yet to address supporters on the matter.

An unsigned statement believed to have been approved by board members, was released following Sunday’s events at Elland Road, however the club remain in a state of takeover paralysis with minority shareholder 49ers Enterprises waiting in the wings to take full control.