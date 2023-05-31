Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Kalvin Phillips makes Leeds United return nine days after Manchester City trophy lift

Kalvin Phillips has made a Leeds United return – to savour an Elland Road success for his family.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read

Former Whites star Phillips celebrated becoming a Premier League champion earlier this month with Manchester City who got their hands on the trophy after the 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Etihad. Nine days later, Phillips’ brother Terrell Phillips was part of the Beeston St Anthony’s squad that faced Middleton in the Leeds & District FA Senior Cup final at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Beeston recorded a 2-0 victory in the contest and Kalvin was present at Elland Road to join in with the celebrations, posing with his brother for another family trophy lift.

Yorkshire Amateur League side Middleton lined up as holders of the competition but fell behind in the first half to a curling strike from Joe Thornton that found the top corner. West Yorkshire League outfit Beeston then doubled their lead after the break through a header from substitute Lee Turner after great work from Jake Topp.

FAMILY SUCCESS: Kalvin Phillips and his brother Terrell Phillips with the Leeds and District FA Senior Challenge Cup following the triumph of Beeston St Anthony's at Elland Road. Picture by Steve Riding.FAMILY SUCCESS: Kalvin Phillips and his brother Terrell Phillips with the Leeds and District FA Senior Challenge Cup following the triumph of Beeston St Anthony's at Elland Road. Picture by Steve Riding.
FAMILY SUCCESS: Kalvin Phillips and his brother Terrell Phillips with the Leeds and District FA Senior Challenge Cup following the triumph of Beeston St Anthony's at Elland Road. Picture by Steve Riding.
Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsManchester CityElland RoadBeestonPremier League