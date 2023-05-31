Kalvin Phillips makes Leeds United return nine days after Manchester City trophy lift
Former Whites star Phillips celebrated becoming a Premier League champion earlier this month with Manchester City who got their hands on the trophy after the 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Etihad. Nine days later, Phillips’ brother Terrell Phillips was part of the Beeston St Anthony’s squad that faced Middleton in the Leeds & District FA Senior Cup final at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Beeston recorded a 2-0 victory in the contest and Kalvin was present at Elland Road to join in with the celebrations, posing with his brother for another family trophy lift.
Yorkshire Amateur League side Middleton lined up as holders of the competition but fell behind in the first half to a curling strike from Joe Thornton that found the top corner. West Yorkshire League outfit Beeston then doubled their lead after the break through a header from substitute Lee Turner after great work from Jake Topp.