Former Whites star Phillips celebrated becoming a Premier League champion earlier this month with Manchester City who got their hands on the trophy after the 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Etihad. Nine days later, Phillips’ brother Terrell Phillips was part of the Beeston St Anthony’s squad that faced Middleton in the Leeds & District FA Senior Cup final at Elland Road on Tuesday night. Beeston recorded a 2-0 victory in the contest and Kalvin was present at Elland Road to join in with the celebrations, posing with his brother for another family trophy lift.