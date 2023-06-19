Everton have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old but the YEP understands the Toffees are just one of four possible Premier League destinations for him. There is also an offer that could take Harrison abroad, and two of his potential suitors would put Champions League involvement on the table. Expressions of interest are at varying stages and the tentative nature of some of his most exciting possibilities mean a decision is not imminent.

Harrison. who has been away on holiday in Japan, is a player 49ers Enterprises would like to keep - for obvious reasons. His 21 goals and 16 assists in 107 Premier League appearances, for a team who struggled in relegation fights for two of the last three seasons, have marked him out as a top flight player. He hit the net six times and created eight goals in Leeds' promotion season and would be expected to produce far more in the Championship this time around given the experience he has racked up since the 2019/20 campaign.

Leeds came close to selling the former Manchester City man in January. Harrison went as far as Leicester City's training ground so he was ready to undertake a medical should a move get the green light from the Elland Road boardroom, but the Whites decided against a sale late on and kept him for the relegation run-in.

Although he did pen a new deal at Elland Road back in April, one which runs to 2028, Harrison's stated goal is to make the step up to international football with England in time for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. His career began in earnest in the States, with New York City and he sees that World Cup as ‘almost written’ for him. Speaking in December he said: “It's really exciting, it's a big goal of mine and something I'm always pushing for. Now in the back of my mind I was already talking about 2026 in the US, like it's almost written for me to go there so I need to push myself and get there. That's where my head's at." That ambition alone is likely to make a drop down to the second tier unlikely.

Harrison is one of a number of first team stars Leeds could face parting company with this summer, with Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto expected to attract a number of suitors from top leagues. As yet Leeds' mettle has not been tested with concrete offers for the trio. Interest has been expressed in Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Roberts' move to Birmingham City is expected to complete when he returns from a training camp and holiday in Marbella.

Robin Koch is the centre of particularly intense media speculation regarding his future. The centre-half’s Germany national team ambition is what will almost certainly dictate a summer departure from Elland Road after a three-year stay. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is in a similar boat and has not shied away from talking about the possibility of an exit, although there is yet little word on just how many options the young goalkeeper will have.

The YEP also understands that although reports have emerged of serious interest in a loan move for Marc Roca from his former club Real Betis, the LaLiga outfit are yet to put an offer to Leeds.

WANTED MAN - Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has Champions League interest and his England World Cup ambition is likely to hold sway this summer. Pic: Getty

This week at Elland Road the main focus will be on the managerial recruitment process. Leeds hope to be in a position to identify their number one candidate from a shortlist who will take part in face-to-face interviews in the next few days. A first round of meetings were held over Zoom last week.