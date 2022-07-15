Newcastle ‘want’ Leeds United player and ‘not pursuing’ Man Utd claim

Leeds United are hard at work as they prepare for another term in the Premier League.

The Whites managed to survive on the final day of the last campaign and will be wanting a more comfortable season next time around.

Their American boss, Jesse Marsch, took over from popular Marcelo Bielsa back in February.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today.

Juan Mata latest

Leeds United have been linked with a move for attacking midfielder Juan Mata this summer.

The Spaniard is available on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

However, the Daily Mail report although the Whites are interested, they are currently ‘not pursuing’ a deal to sign him at this stage.

Raphinha deal done

Barcelona have announced the signing of Raphinha today.

The Brazil international has completed the switch to Spain after two years at Elland Road. He scored 17 goals in 67 games in all competitions for the Whites.

He has penned a contract at Camp Nou until 2026.

Harrison wanted elsewhere

Jack Harrison is reportedly wanted by fellow Premier League club Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side have identified the former Manchester City man as a potential addition in this transfer window.

The winger has been a key player for Leeds over recent years and helped them gain promotion from the Championship under former boss Bielsa.